Much has been and will be written on the abortion issue, but the recently passed law in Florida makes me write. Only about a year ago, Florida made abortion illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Just recently, the Republican-dominated Florida Legislature approved and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill making abortion illegal after six weeks, when many women are still unaware of their pregnancy. This drastic change in only a year wasn’t caused by any new medical research; it could only be done as a political game. If a state wants to think hard about this issue and decide on some time limit, that’s one thing, but to say suddenly “Oh, never mind, we decided that 15 weeks is too much; let’s change it to six weeks” means that they made the change with neither the rights of the mother nor of the child in mind. This is disgusting.