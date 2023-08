I wanted to take the time to recognize the families of Flight 3407 for all their hard work. I do not use social media and need them to know that the public is so grateful for their diligence in keeping us safe. Between all of you, Chuck Schumer, Brian Higgins and Nick Langworthy - our skies and travel are so much safer. It’s a shame that people in charge of safety, in our government, have other motives in mind. I appreciate you from the bottom of my heart. Great job!