Letter: Flea markets do not belong on our beautiful waterfront

I’m not claiming to be a flea market “aficionado,” but have been to the Walden Super Flea as well as the big one in Daytona and one in Tampa.

I would describe them as a patchwork of decrepit buildings with an outdoor junkyard link to the buildings.

I am certain that there is a place for these bargain basement outlets, but certainly not on our beautiful waterfront.

The Florida flea markets are well away from the beaches and nice parts of their respective localities and the Walden flea market was, in my view, in an appropriate place.

It would be an insult to nature and our community to implement this ridiculous plan, whether it would be a scheduled temporary event or a permanent facility.

Ronald Pokorski

Lancaster