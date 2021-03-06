Letter: Fixing broken trade system may mean supporting Trump

George H. W. Bush’s admonishment of the supply-side trade and economic policy as “voodoo” economics was an understatement. This massive Ponzi twin is creating a U.S. national debt that is now over $27 trillion and constantly rising.

This system shackles our manufacturing with restrictive trade rules and expensive environmental and labor controls then sponsors outsourcing to other “partners” that have no such restrictions or reciprocal policies.

Reaganomics eliminates tariffs and the previous massive middle-class income infusion from our national revenue. If wealthy beneficiaries are now taxed anywhere near what it would take to make up this deficit their profits from overseas exploitation will disappear and their ability to “trickle” the U.S. economy will dissipate. This paradox makes this policy unsustainable.

The only time the supply-side policy was able to run a budget surplus was during President Clinton’s administration (1993-2001). The sub-prime loans which generated this “prosperity” later resulted in the Great Recession (2007-2009).