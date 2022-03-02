Letter: Fix the process, don’t demolish Great Northern grain elevator

The legislation will require the Department of Building and Inspections to review local landmarked buildings at least every three years and the Department has said that they can and will do that. This fixes one flawed process that will protect the city’s culturally important places. But there is another system that must be fixed: the way decisions are made about emergency demolitions. It is now clear that the grain elevator is not a danger to the public; its structure is sound and independent of the wall the fell during the winter storm and many of the “dangers” pointed out by ADM are maintenance problems that should be addressed by the owner. But unless the Court finds the Commissioner ‘reckless’ in making the emergency demolition decision, or the commissioner admits that he made a judgment error based on insufficient information and withdraws the emergency declaration, or ADM decides to join the community in protecting the edifice, selling it, or finding a new use, the Great Northern Grain Elevator could be unnecessarily demolished.