Letter: Fix the bridges connecting businesses, general motorists
Letter: Fix the bridges connecting businesses, general motorists

I watch in amazement that our Michigan Avenue Bridge connecting General Mills, Archer Daniels Midland, RiverWorks, Barrett Trucking and several other businesses is still not fixed forcing traffic around to the Ohio Street bridge which also is in disrepair.

We need new bridges that will be able to handle the increased traffic from the possible elimination of the Skyway. The Michigan and Ohio Street bridges are dinosaurs that have out used their usefulness.

The city, state and federal governments need to get busy building, so we waterfront enthusiasts can continue to enjoy our Outer and Inner waterfront.

John Glose

West Seneca

