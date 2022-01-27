Letter: Fitzpatrick should run for political office in WNY

It was great to see Ryan Fitzpatrick return to Western New York for a Bills playoff victory. It sparked conversation of Fitz returning to Allentown, to back up our young superstar. He was not in a luxury box but in the stands with the fans, Fitz is a man of the people. Why not return to Western New York as a man for the people. When Terry Pegula purchased the Sabres, he endorsed a book "Halftime" by Bob Buford. The author breaks down your life into two distinct parts the first being professional success and the second being significance. Fitz has the intellect, personality and charisma to represent the constituents/fans of Western New York.