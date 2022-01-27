Letter: Fitzpatrick should run for political office in WNY

It was great to see Ryan Fitzpatrick return to Western New York for a Bills playoff victory. It sparked conversation of Fitz returning to Allentown, to back up our young superstar. He was not in a luxury box but in the stands with the fans, Fitz is a man of the people. Why not return to Western New York as a man for the people. When Terry Pegula purchased the Sabres, he endorsed a book "Halftime" by Bob Buford. The author breaks down your life into two distinct parts the first being professional success and the second being significance. Fitz has the intellect, personality and charisma to represent the constituents/fans of Western New York.
In 1970 another former Bills quarterback began his second half when he was elected to Congress.
Jack Kemp used his football popularity to help tackle politics in Washington D.C. A Republican by affiliation, Kemp was not a partisan politician but a champion of civil rights, HUD secretary and a vice presidential nominee. His pro football career served as a launching pad for his significance.
Fitzpatrick is approaching 40 years old and spent the last 16 games of the 2021 season on the injured reserve. A seventh-round draft pick out of Harvard, Fitz has over achieved on the football field. He has exceeded the expectations of every NFL scout.
Congressional redistricting and the retirement of Tom Reed will leave a new political map and opportunity for a political novice. Lakeview would like nothing more than the return of their favorite son. Politics is not the noble profession it once was but it certainly could use someone to quarterback us out of this civil war. If Kemp was still with us, I am sure he would huddle with Fitz and convince him that he still has a half left.
Bill Grogan
Hamburg