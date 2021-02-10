Letter: Fiscal prudence must rule over holding elected office

Yeah, yeah, yeah, we’ve heard all this before. But just like instant gratification seeking toddlers, we don’t care. So what if Covid-19 is a diversion for ignoring the exploding debt. Head in sand ostriches always justify more borrowing. Many claim the debt has not caused any problems. So far, we are surviving.

But, this is uncharted territory concerning supposed data. Never before have the so mighty been so far in debt and getting worse. Within reason, some deficit spending is necessary to address emergencies. Data supports this. No data supports ever exploding debt and interest payments. Simple math says eventually debt will overwhelm ability to pay for basic necessities. Currencies, including the U.S. dollar are based on nothing more than faith. All houses of cards collapse disastrously past the tipping point.

We must gradually return to common sense fiscal policy. Most economists agree that suddenly balancing the budget would result in recession, if not depression. There is legitimate disagreement over how painful even a gradual move to debt reduction would be. But, like careless handling of nuclear materials and bad toxins, the consequences of financial meltdown would be more catastrophic. No one has resources to bail us out.