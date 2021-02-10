Letter: Fiscal prudence must rule over holding elected office

Yeah, yeah, yeah, we’ve heard all this before. But just like instant gratification seeking toddlers, we don’t care. So what if Covid-19 is a diversion for ignoring the exploding debt. Head in sand ostriches always justify more borrowing. Many claim the debt has not caused any problems. So far, we are surviving.
But, this is uncharted territory concerning supposed data. Never before have the so mighty been so far in debt and getting worse. Within reason, some deficit spending is necessary to address emergencies. Data supports this. No data supports ever exploding debt and interest payments. Simple math says eventually debt will overwhelm ability to pay for basic necessities. Currencies, including the U.S. dollar are based on nothing more than faith. All houses of cards collapse disastrously past the tipping point.
We must gradually return to common sense fiscal policy. Most economists agree that suddenly balancing the budget would result in recession, if not depression. There is legitimate disagreement over how painful even a gradual move to debt reduction would be. But, like careless handling of nuclear materials and bad toxins, the consequences of financial meltdown would be more catastrophic. No one has resources to bail us out.
Greece survived because larger organizations assisted it. There is no organization large enough or willing to help the United States.
Rather than hurtling full bore toward the cliff with new and costly borrowing based programs, emphasize a massive priority reorganization. There is waste in any program, particularly government ones. But eliminating all waste barely puts a dent in the problem, it is merely a smoke screen. Accepting that government cannot be all things to all people is fundamental. Aligning revenue with spending is absolutely necessary. Politicians whose priority is election/reelection must be rejected. Demand fiscal sense starting now.
Larry Beanan
Tonawanda