Letter: First, undo the damage to Buffalo’s East Side
It’s so inspiring to witness the public conversations about removing the Skyway and Scajaquada Expressway from our city’s neighborhoods and waterways. These are conversations I could not have dreamt of as a young Buffalonian in the 1990s, and they make me hopeful for my kids’ future here.

That said, the next generational infrastructure project in Buffalo needs to restore the damage done by the Kensington Expressway to Buffalo’s historically Black East Side. Restore Our Community Coalition has been quietly but effectively leading this charge for years, and I’m proud to support them in my small way.

You can learn how to support ROCC in your own small way by visiting https://roccbuffalo.org.

Jason Yots

Buffalo

