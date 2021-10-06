Letter: Firing nursing home staff upsets patients, operations

Firing staff without the Covid-19 shot is one of the worst things ever. At Terrace View nursing home, the positive test rate for Covid-19 was zero for a while. The staff knew the patients, the routines and how to avoid bringing it in there. I was there when about 10 new people were brought in for training. The very next day I got a robocall saying four new positive tests and one resident positive test.
You are bringing in unknowns and making matters worse. This was the worst decision ever. Bring back those that know the patients and were already being safe and testing negative instead of all these new people. Keep the patients safer with those that were already there. Start thinking of the people and not the party.
Victoria Garno
Buffalo