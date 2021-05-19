Letter: Fireworks can cause injury; distress to our loved ones

As the Fourth of July and other summer events where fireworks are often used, let’s consider the impact on the planet and our health. The chemicals that are dispersed by firework explosions are easily inhaled and can irritate the lungs and damage sensitive organs creating a pathway for disease and disruption in the human body.

Fireworks blow off fingers, burn skin, increase breathing problems and asthma attacks. There is permanent damage to our air, water and soil through the mining of the metals to make them and the toxic chemicals released in the smoke, such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen and carbon monoxide that all contribute to climate change. Pollution from fireworks can travel far from the original place they were ignited, by air currents, water flow and fire.

Fireworks also hurt the ones we love mentally and emotionally. Pets fear for their lives and try to find a safe hiding space and, our veterans who “Americans” claim they love dearly are often negatively affected by the sudden loud explosions. I had first-hand experience with the trauma this caused with my grandfather who was a World War II vet, obviously suffered from untreated post-traumatic stress disorder, would plug his ears and rock in a chair until it was all over.