Letter: Firefighters step up to protect each other

About a month ago, two firefighters got into an altercation at the Blackthorn, which is owned by a firefighter. There were many firefighters there after the First Ward Irish parade. One firefighter was injured and sent to the hospital in serious condition. He has since recovered and has returned home and a full recovery is anticipated. Another firefighter was involved and was suspended for 30 days by the fire commissioner.

Because of the injury, the district attorney investigated the incident. The two firefighters were best of friends. The DA complained that he received no cooperation and no one saw anything. As in the police ranks and the blue line, the fire department have their own code of silence for each other. No charges were placed and hopefully both firefighters return to work.

Firefighters and friends did step forward with a GoFundMe page and raised more than $45,000 for the injured firefighter. As of today, no charges have been filed.

Fire and police have dangerous jobs and on any call serious injury, even death is a possibility. But when it comes to comrades in the ranks and each other’s health and welfare, these proud men and women still take care of their own.

Hopefully, as time passes, the DA and fire commissioner move on. To all of Buffalo’s bravest, good job for taking care of two of their own.

Phil Ryan

Buffalo