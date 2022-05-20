Letter: Finding true justice requires sincere effort

We are heartbroken. But this was not the first racist mass shooting, and it will not be the last – unless we change.

We must project moral clarity, unapologetically, at home, at school, at work. Stand for human rights, without exception, for all people, including immigrants.

Stand for a shared story of America. Replacement? What a joke. The ancestors of most of the Americans killed (Black people) on Saturday came here long before my ancestors. Poles? Italians? Irish? In comparison, we just got here.

Demand an end to gun violence. Push our politicians. They fear the corporate gun lobby. But they serve us. Make them accountable.

Reject false equivalency. There are not “very fine people” on both sides. Only one side of this is good.

Recognize that civil rights is not history. It’s now. And this was never an easy or popular fight. Few civil rights leaders were ever popular in their time, could have won an election. But they led anyway.

Never get comfortable with evil – flags, signs or symbols. Tear them down.

Check yourself. Plato said that even the most ethical could be corrupted if they had a ring of invisibility. Tolkien built on this same idea. Anonymity on the internet is that evil magic ring. Beware.

Remember, this is a generational fight. From Timothy McVeigh to the outsized presence of Western New Yorkers on Jan. 6, we have a burden to bear, work to do. Let’s do it.

This is how we find true justice. This is how we change.

Nate McMurray

Former NY-27th district candidate

Grand Island