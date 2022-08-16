Letter: Finding time for prime time in this year’s Bills schedule

When it comes to digesting this year's Bills schedule, there is an old song by the 60s sunshine pop band “Spanky and Our Gang” that comes to mind. Back when our beloved Buffalo Bills we’re just your average mediocre NFL team, it was a piece of cake to plan your weekend during the NFL regular season. Just knock off those chores, finish shopping, cooking and let us not forget tailgating before that sacred one o’clock kickoff. Let’s face it, pretty much up until the arrival of Josh Allen and company, the hours between 1 and 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoons were a self-sanctioned lockdown at the stadium or in front of our TV sets throughout the entire Western New York region and beyond for tens of thousands of Bills fans.