Letter: Finding the light through the darkness

On May 14, our community was attacked by an 18-year-old man who is accused of killing 10 people at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. This attack has been the center of focus for the community since it happens, rightly so I must add. Often in dark times like this we look for something, anything to get us out of the dark cloud that hangs over us. On May 26, through all the darkness a little bit of light crept through. Hutchinson Central Technical High School hired Micah Harris as its head football coach.