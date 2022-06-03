Letter: Finding the light through the darkness

On May 14, our community was attacked by an 18-year-old man who is accused of killing 10 people at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. This attack has been the center of focus for the community since it happens, rightly so I must add. Often in dark times like this we look for something, anything to get us out of the dark cloud that hangs over us. On May 26, through all the darkness a little bit of light crept through. Hutchinson Central Technical High School hired Micah Harris as its head football coach.
I know for some this does not seem like a big deal, what do we care about a local high school football coach? We should care. A lot. This hiring came on the back of a community rallying around a football program that we knew deserved better. The Hutch Tech football program lead by Tony Trulizio was 1-22 over the past one seasons and after much protest and push back the Buffalo Public Schools finally made the right decision to move on and give our chance to win and compete like they deserve. In times like these it’s important we celebrate small victories like this. Good job community.
People are also reading…
Aymanuel Radford
Buffalo