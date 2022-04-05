Letter: Find ways to ‘go big’ in light of new stadium

Now is the time to go big or go home. The new Bills stadium in Orchard Park is pretty much a done deal. Although a downtown dome stadium would have been nice, the additional cost in so many ways would not be in everyone’s best interest. What you still have is the land around South Park and the nearby vacant Perry projects, and you have time. The KeyBank Arena, which has been a second-class venue for 26 years now, may not be structurally deficient. However, it is definitely both cosmetically and fan-friendly deficient. Additionally, Buffalo needs a new convention center, and why not build both buildings simultaneously on that land? You would then only need a short extension of the Metro Rail. It seems like a win-win to me.