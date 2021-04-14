Letter: Find some better way to facilitate recycling

In the past week I’ve noticed articles, including an op-ed piece on recycling legislation on packaging. Obviously, this packaging issue has affected local communities as well. At some point, our community, Cheektowaga, has a new service provider. When that occurred, I do not know, but sometime after the first of the year, we received new guidance regarding what can and cannot be recycled. Under our old recycling company, we could recycle plastics labeled #1 through #7. However, given the one Buffalo News article I read, communities were accepting, yet transferring to solid waste, alleged recyclable items. I do not know if this was the case with our old provider. Under our new service, only those labeled #1 and #2 are now permitted.

What I have noticed is that the vast majority of what we could once recycle, and now cannot, accounted to about 80% of the plastic packaging we now place in the trash, mostly those labeled #5. After encouraging us, for many years, to recycle, I think it would be helpful if our legislators, both on the national and state level, could provide incentives, not just mandates, to find a way to deal with this issue. Shipping to China did not work, as does having to purchase everything from China, as we have, hopefully, well learned from this past year. There must be an entrepreneur out their somewhere who could find a way we could reuse these other plastics without penalizing the consumer.