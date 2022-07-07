Letter: Find better ways to restore Buffalo’s Humboldt Parkway

New York State is poised to spend millions of dollars placing a cap over a mile of Route 33 on Buffalo’s East Side. What will those millions of dollars do to improve the East Side? A one-mile linear park will be nice. Will that bring lasting change or reverse economic decline of that neighborhood? It certainly will not mitigate exhaust pollution. In fact, people living on either end of the newly built tunnel will likely inhale 10 times the pollution than exists now. One thing the cap will not do is stop commuters from whizzing through the East Side at 60 mph without ever setting a foot, nor spending a dollar, on the East Side. How many pop-up BBQ stands would appear, or how many more customers might the Broadway Market have if commuters took local streets instead of zipping by on a freeway? I like the idea of restoring a portion of once beautiful Humboldt Parkway, but if we want lasting, deeper change, we must do much more than a costly highway cap.