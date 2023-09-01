So what’s our country to do? Joe Biden is said to be too old. Donald Trump is said to be a serial liar. In my opinion, even though I am in my 70s, I agree they are both not effective candidates. I can only wish Biden would graciously retire, and Trump would spare our country from being exposed to criminal trials by submitting to the 14th Amendment. Section 3 which prevents anyone from holding public office after aiding and abetting an insurrection. Both men are neck and neck in their inability to rouse ethical patriotism. Who will rise from the depths of dark ignorant polarism and help solve our country’s social, economic, and ethical issues? Our focus should be on improving the field of candidates; not arguing about who we would settle for.