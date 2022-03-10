Letter: Find another operator for the Hatch, William K’s

For several years now a Buffalo treasure has sat idle denying visitors to the Erie Basin Marina the opportunity to enjoy a location with spectacular views of Lake Erie, the Buffalo River and the Erie Basin Marina while enjoying an ice cream, hot dog, or loganberry. Hopefully, Mayor Byron W. Brown and those charged by him to enhance the quality of life in Buffalo, will act quickly as warm weather approaches to identify a suitable operator of the Hatch and former William K’s this year.

The continued development and popularity of Canalside is, and should be, applauded by all who have waited a lifetime to enjoy a true Buffalo waterfront. The Hatch, the marina at the basin, and the Erie Basin Marina Observation Deck have been a destination for a cross-section of the community for generations for those of all ages who enjoy the beauty of the waterfront in a park-like setting. The simplicity of the Hatch has been sorely missed by those of us who enjoy the marina and our beautiful Buffalo waterfront. Summer is approaching. There is little time to waste.