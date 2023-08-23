I believe that the majority of Americans are compassionate and generous people. One can tell by the huge turnouts at numerous fundraising events and the vast number of donations for many GoFundMe pages. We care about accident victims, people who have lost everything in fires, police and firefighters who have been killed in the line of duty, cancer patients, school children, people with various diseases, stray and abused animals and the list goes on and on. However, I feel the migrant situation is totally out of control. Why are migrants placed in communities where people are already paying high taxes? Wasn't the City of Buffalo considered one of the poorest cities in the country?

Most of our ancestors waited to come here, had jobs lined up, stayed with relatives not in "all-inclusive" hotel situations. We have many people in this country who are citizens, have paid their taxes and get nothing. Case in point, Maui, the poor people who have lost everything got a measly $700 per family from the Biden administration. That is a slap in the face.

Homeless people are sleeping on the streets in major cities across this country. Veterans aren't being taken care of the way they should be, senior citizens live month to month. This migrant situation must be dealt with at the border, not when they get here and put a huge strain on our communities. That only makes sense.

Karen Gall

Cheektowaga