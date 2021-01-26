Letter: Financial supporters bear responsibility for outcome

In a letter to the editor, Anthony Gioia expressed shock at the violent attack on the Capitol and mused fondly about a mass he had attended in Malta in honor of those killed during the 9/11 attack.

I must question his sincerity, as he fails to mention his financial support of both Donald Trump and Ted Cruz, in the form of large donations and fundraising.

Cruz supported Trump’s attempt to overturn our election. Money talks.

Donors to political action committees supporting politicians like Trump and Cruz cannot simply wash their hands of responsibility for this mess when things go awry. Trump did not make this mess single-handedly. Financial supporters and complicit politicians must also carry the responsibility for this attempted coup.

Robert Drdul

Amherst