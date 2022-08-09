Letter: Finally, two truthful politicians

It’s not often that even our favorite politicians can be counted on to tell the truth. So it’s beyond refreshing to hear two of NY State’s prominent GOP politicians – Carl Paladino and Nick Langworthy – resort to the unusual political tactic of honesty as they vie for the GOP nod for U.S. congressman from the seat that Chris Jacobs vacated once he realized he wasn’t Trumpy enough to retain it.

Most of us already know what Paladino is all about. (Then again, we all knew what Trump was all about long before we elected him President.) Paladino currently has the endorsement of Elise Stefanik (New York’s own version of Marjorie Taylor Greene and fellow stop-the-steal kool aid drinker from our rural, deeply Red north county). Paladino gladly tells anyone willing to listen that “lying Langworthy” doesn’t really have Trump’s endorsement and is only interested in going to Washington to be “a big shot.” “He’s a swamp animal and I don’t respect him,” he says.

Langworthy, current chairman of the NYS GOP (who, as the former chairman of the Erie County GOP, endorsed Paladino for governor a decade or so ago) has said that Paladino, like the man whose lap they both long to sit on, has not filed the required financial disclosure form. He’s called him “cowardly Carl” for not agreeing to debate him, while a member of his campaign recently said that [Paladino] “continually has to choose between praising Hitler and [his] protection of a child sexual predator.”

Congratulations to voters in the 23rd district. One of these two will be your next congressman. We should all thank them for telling the truth – at least about each other.

John Nelson

Kenmore