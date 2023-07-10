I’m a former student of the Buffalo Public School District who also experienced acts of bullying.
We’re in a day and time where we can’t keep letting people get away with their wrongdoing to others. Anyone who does harm to others in any way, shape, or form must be held accountable, 100%. You can’t keep letting kids get away with bullying because they are minors. You are no longer a minor if you are not acting like one. If you want to act like an adult, you deserve adult consequences.
This bullying issue needs to be 100% banned all across the country, and there needs to be tighter laws against it. It just has to end altogether, and that time is now.
People are also reading…
Majesty Ellison
Buffalo