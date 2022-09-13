Letter: Finalize new Bills stadium, then get to work at the arena

I get it. The Buffalo Bills new stadium and all the documentation – community benefits agreement, lease etc., and so forth are heading to the finish line and definitely needs to get done first. By mid October, this is projected to hopefully be put to bed and tucked in. Maybe, too, when it’s announced that the new Buffalo Bills stadium is finalized, Populus could present the Buffalo Bills Mafia with some renderings of what this stadium could very well look like. It would be a nice finishing touch for fans and the parties involved in the project.

Once the new Buffalo Bills stadium has everything in place to proceed for its 2026 opening, I, as a Buffalo Sabres fan and season ticket holder, agree wholeheartedly that the KeyBank Center will need attention too. It’s long overdue.

The arena is 26 years old and it’s still a great place for hockey. It’s not at death’s door and doesn’t need to be replaced. Renovations are clearly needed to avoid the arena looking much older than it really is. Waiting too long to address its needs will create an unnecessary dilemma if $500 million or so would then have to be coughed up for a new downtown Buffalo arena altogether.

I figure the KBC will be overall a much easier fish to fry in addressing its future needs.

I can probably see another team-government collaboration with the arena being improved over multi off seasons. Buffalo Sabres fans finally have a reason to be encouraged after a decade of losing hockey. General manager Kevyn Adams has the Buffalo Sabres on a course with a chance to become a rising power in the league. Have the team’s arena be on that course too.

Marcus Costello

Kenmore