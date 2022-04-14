Letter: Finalize negotiations and build the stadium

Normally I am a huge advocate for the rights of Indigenous Americans, who have been abused and trampled on since the first settlers from Europe set foot on American soil. But I’m not buying the protest from Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels regarding the fact that Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to use the long overdue $564 million payment received from the Senecas towards funding for the new Bills stadium.

First of all, this payment from casino revenues is five years late, and secondly, it’s no concern of the Seneca Nation how New York State uses the money that was due them.

I wish to commend Hochul and County Executive Mark Poloncarz on their outstanding job in negotiating the best possible deal they could to finance a new stadium and ensure keeping our beloved Bills in Orchard Park for many years to come.

While I understand that many in the state and our own community are not supportive of this use of taxpayer dollars for this purpose, I am relieved that the Bills are not leaving for a more lucrative offer in another city. If the Bills were to leave, we would never have the NFL in Buffalo again, and that would surely rip the heart out of this town.

Of course there are so many needs that taxpayer money could be used for instead of footing over half the bill of a new stadium for a league that profits billionaire owners. But the fact is the NFL and its owners have the leverage, fair or not, and failure to build a new stadium here would guarantee the end of the Bills in Buffalo. And our state’s commitment of $600 million, while admittedly a huge sum, will account for less than .003% of the proposed 2022 state budget of $214 billion.

Furthermore, it’s a one time expenditure. So let’s seal the deal and Go Bills!

Michael Scully

Williamsville