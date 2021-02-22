Letter: Final breakthrough turns disappointing on vaccine

Some may recall my letter published in Everybody’s Column on Jan. 18 wherein I related my frustration with being on hold for 90 minutes in a vain attempt to reach the Covid-19 Vaccination Hotline.

I’m pleased to report that the situation has apparently been resolved. The hotline is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and I called Feb. 4 at 7:30 a.m. I got through immediately and was prompted with my place in the queue and hold time remaining as well as given the option for a return call which I selected. A representative called me back within a few minutes, very satisfactory transaction up to this point and kudos to those responsible for fixing this mess.