Letter: Final breakthrough turns disappointing on vaccine

Some may recall my letter published in Everybody’s Column on Jan. 18 wherein I related my frustration with being on hold for 90 minutes in a vain attempt to reach the Covid-19 Vaccination Hotline.
I’m pleased to report that the situation has apparently been resolved. The hotline is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and I called Feb. 4 at 7:30 a.m. I got through immediately and was prompted with my place in the queue and hold time remaining as well as given the option for a return call which I selected. A representative called me back within a few minutes, very satisfactory transaction up to this point and kudos to those responsible for fixing this mess.
Now for the bad news, “no appointments available” at either University at Buffalo South or Rochester Arena, I declined a Syracuse inquiry!
Peter Schifferli
Tonawanda