Letter: Final actions highlight how to mistreat citizens
President Trump’s recent reluctance to sign the Covid-19 relief package is a microcosm of his four years in office. According to the Washington Post’s reporting: “The result is that Trump’s final economic act in office could be to block an emergency relief package negotiated by his Treasury Secretary…”

All the Trump traits rolled together. He manages to:

1. Golf while the urgent work of government is going on without him;

2. Emerge from the links in time to sow chaos;

3. Turn his back on vulnerable people in need to settle personal grievances;

4. Humiliate a loyal underling;

5. Inject uncertainty into the economy;

and 6. attempt to co-opt a policy position of Democrats (increased direct payment amounts) which he and his GOP colleagues have opposed for over six months.

As time expires, we are treated to a seminar on how not to run effective people focused government.

Timothy Cooper

Derby

