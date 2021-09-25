Letter: Filing for unemployment should not be such a hassle

As an individual who has never claimed unemployment benefits, I have to admit, my first experience has not been a good one.

Two weeks ago, I received my last severance pay. The following Monday I began what, at the time, seemed a fairly simple online process of applying for benefits. After about the third page of information, the system would not allow me to advance when “clicking” the “next” prompt. Of course, there’s no tech support hotline – and as I’ve since learned – there would have been no one to answer, even had there been one. I was, however, able to complete the application over the phone with an automated system.

All good, right? Not exactly. With the completed application confirmed, it was now time to “certify” and begin collecting.

Well, that was a week ago last Monday. Because I never was able to complete my online application, I’ve been relegated to attempting to “certify” via telephone.

For eight days now, I have called an “888” number – the only one available, only to be told by a recording that, “due to extremely high call volume, all representatives are busy with other customers.” The line disconnects with no option to “wait in line” or, god forbid, a “call back” system.