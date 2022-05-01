Letter: Figuring out why we think America is so dysfunctional

Some of us think the Democrats are to blame for whatever it is we think is wrong with America. Some say it’s the Republicans. Or gerrymandering. Or the Citizens United Supreme Court decision. Or too few laws. Or too many laws. Or taxes that are too high. Or that the very rich have figured out how not to pay them at all. Or that the 2020 election was stolen. Or that the Party of Trump just can’t accept defeat. Or that a politicized Supreme Court and federal courts will ensure for decades to come that the last president will never be forgotten. Some even wonder, after all, if the Founding Fathers really deserved to have been deified for the last 240 years or so.