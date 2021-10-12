Letter: Figuring out political motives between the pope and bishops

Pope Francis made various pronouncements on his recent Asian trip. One was that abortion was murder which was absolutely correct but then at the same time he took aim at the U.S. bishops who would deny communion to those politicians who support abortion rights.

While these may seem to be inconsistent pronouncements, they actually are inconsistent. Why? Because the pope is totally disregarding the “Act of Contrition.” This requires that you must be sorry for your sins because you fear going to hell but most of all because “they offend thee my God who art all good and worthy of all my love.” Then, in sum, it requires, besides being sorry for your sins you must try not to commit your sins again. Only then, together with a penance, can you be forgiven and receive communion under the pope’s faith.