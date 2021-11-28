Letter: Figuring out judge’s decision in Belter case

The recent Buffalo News editorial condemning the lenient sentence Judge Matthew J. Murphy III imposed on convicted sexual predator Christopher J. Belter Jr. raises a significant question which demands an answer: “What is it with him (Murphy) and Belter?”

Does Murphy have any familial or business ties with the Belters? Is he expecting any post retirement business from the Belters? Do the Belters and Murphy belong to the same country club? These are harsh questions but they are valid given the egregious miscarriage of justice presided over by Murphy.