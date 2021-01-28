Letter: Fight hard for loved ones during lockdown period

The lockdown at the nursing home where my mother resided due to the pandemic began on March 11, 2020 and ended for my mother, sadly, with her non-Covid-19 related death on Jan. 3. In my opinion, the isolation due to the lockdown attributed indirectly to my mother’s death.

After writing numerous email messages to the nursing home administrator over an eight-month period, our family was granted compassionate care visits on Nov. 12. By this time, it was too late.

My mother did not recognize us at our compassionate care visits and the vibrant, upbeat, happy person who we knew prior to the lockdown, was sadly not the same person we saw. The compassionate care visits allowed for one family member to visit for one hour per day on weekdays only. These visits did not provide enough time.

When it became evident to the medical professionals that my mom was near the end of her life, our family was granted “end of life” visits. The end of life visits ended up being five days of visits. The end of life visits allowed for two family members to be in my mother’s room at one time during the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On the last day of my mother’s life, we were able to visit all day with a maximum of two people in the room.