Letter: Fiddling while WNY burns from Covid cases

It is not breaking news that we have a serious Covid-19 problem in Western New York. Infection rates are near double digits and case counts and hospitalizations are rising geometrically. This is a trend that has been developing for weeks. Meanwhile, what have our elected officials done? Nothing. The governor has issued “stern” warnings. Same for the county executive. The mayor? Nothing. This was the guy who ran on his record of handling the pandemic in Buffalo. I guess he thinks it is over.

First, talk does nothing. Over the course of the pandemic there are no examples of people in Western New York heeding these warnings. So, talk only lets the fire spread and gain momentum. Second, swift and decisive action has been effective. While New York City has not been spared from the increase in cases, its numbers have been and continue to be far lower and more manageable than Western New York. In New York City, proof of vaccination is required for a wide range of indoor activities from plays to dining. I have not agreed with much of what Mayor Bill de Blasio has done, but in this regard, he has been spot on.