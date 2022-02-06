Letter: Few changes emerge at the Sheriff’s Office

Although there’s a “new sheriff in town” the old one has been rehired, and four of his top aides have been retained.

Wales town supervisor, and former Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard, has been hired as a clerk, working from home, for his old department. His primary responsibility is to attempt to reduce a 10-year backlog in pistol permit applications which is ironic because he was in charge of the department for 16 years. In addition, they hope to tap into his “institutional memory” to help evaluate past agreements made by the department. Good luck with that. It’s been reported that this is the same individual who answered “I don’t know” 68 times when previously questioned about jail training programs.