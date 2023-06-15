I am grateful to live here and our art festival is world-class. This past year, however, I experienced some health difficulties which require my use of a walker. I was shocked by the behavior of some of the festival participants, however. I have as much right to attend my neighborhood festival as any able-bodied individual.

I apologize if my disability is an impediment to others, it is certainly an impediment to me. I’d ask that visitors to my area be sensitive to my special needs. I was bowled over on four occasions on June 10. This places my safety at risk and made me return home earlier than I would have chosen. When I returned home, a building with many disabled people, I was upset and sat outside with my neighbors who shared with me that they don’t attend the festival anymore because it is not safe for them to do so.

Please, be mindful when you attend, that disabled people are not trying to annoy you and that the grace you would give us extends to our ability to share your space when you are in our neighborhood. Thank you.

Mary Bishop

Buffalo