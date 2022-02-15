Letter: FERC must change position on Northern Access Pipeline

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is on the cusp of allowing major damage to Western New York, while flouting our nation-leading climate action laws, which mandate rapid transition to renewable energy and an end to fossil fuel combustion.

The Northern Access Pipeline, promoted by National Fuel, would plow through streams, fisheries, shale beds and wetlands, including clearing a 75-foot swathe along the 97-mile route. The inevitable methane leaks from this fracked gas pipeline not only pollute our air but release a greenhouse gas more powerful than carbon dioxide.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has repeatedly denied permits for this project, for which a proper climate assessment has never been done. Its construction would increase the risk of severe flooding and erosion in Western New York. It would contribute to the climate crisis we’re now experiencing.

FERC has previously ruled in favor of the Northern Access Pipeline. They must reverse their position and deny an extension of time for the proposed project. A delay would mean the end of this dangerous fiasco.

Lynn Saxton

Warsaw