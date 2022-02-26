Letter: Federal, state government can lower gas, fuel oil prices

Here is a way to lower the cost of gasoline and fuel oil to homes that still have oil furnaces. First of all have the federal government lowered the tax on gasoline and fuel oil. They can get some of the money by stopping the transfer of money to countries that don’t even like us. Also the state of New York is getting a windfall of money from the new gambling law. Take some of that money and lower the state tax on fuel oil and gasoline. This is my idea but who am I (aka) average Joe Citizen.