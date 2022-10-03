Letter: Federal Reserve must stop increasing interest rates

We are ignoring the impact completion can have on reducing inflation. There is a lack of goods and services, therefore, sellers can sell their product at just about any price. If we would fill up the supply channels, competition would cure inflation.

Inflation is caused by too much money chasing too few goods and services. The stimulus added money to the economy, but goods and services declined, causing inflation.

The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates; this will slow down building reducing prices, but, wouldn’t policies that encourage increased production increase competition, and reduce prices?

The spending on infrastructure gets money in the hands of consumers. It does significantly increase the amount of goods and services currently available; this causes inflation. The benefits of this spending are long-term; we have a short-term problem. Infrastructure spending should be curtailed until inflation is under control.

We have a labor shortage. During Covid millions decided to retire. Time is needed for the workforce to grow. The Fed should not overreact. We cannot solve the shortages by reducing the workforce.

Oil production has significantly declined. Monetary policy should encourage drilling and bring back idle wells. More oil would bring down prices.

In the past, whenever there was high inflation, it was due to an overheated economy. We have never had inflation at a time of supply chain shortages coupled with a labor shortage. The economy needs time to correct these anomalies; it does not need higher interest rates.

Increase competition; decrease inflation.

Len Almquist

Hamburg