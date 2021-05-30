Letter: Federal legislation must address gun issue

The recent News story about Erie County Legislator April Baskin’s cousin – who was fatally gunned down near her district office – is another gut-wrenching account of the escalating gun violence in Buffalo and many major U.S. cities.

There needs to be extensive federal action/legislation to address all aspects of the issue. Current pursued remedies mainly inspired by mass killings – namely, universal background checks and banning assault weapons – essentially exclude the sources of our city’s gun problems. Illegal handguns, via out of state gun trafficking, are the primary culprits.

(Several years ago, a former New York State Attorney General recommended that a comprehensive federal gun trafficking law should be enacted. Also, he suggested a “state-level ‘gun kingpin bill’ … to ramp up sentences for sellers of large numbers of illegal guns.”)

Two federal laws of longevity – which are continued roadblocks to law enforcement efforts to prevent and solve gun violence crimes – are the Tiahrt Amendment (parented by the National Rifle Association) – and the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA).