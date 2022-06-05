Letter: Federal government must take swift action

Two mass shootings, in Uvalde and Buffalo, and the all-but-guaranteed Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade have created chaos in our lives this spring. In short, Americans are suffering under the stalemate in the U.S. Senate.

When the Virginia Tech shooting happened, I was just two months away from graduating high school and enrolling in a university. I wondered if this is what I should expect from my own collegiate experience. Fifteen years later, I sit with my 18-month-old son as my unborn child kicks me in the ribs. How should I explain that his representatives care more about his unborn brother than him? That it matters more whether I chose to continue a pregnancy than if he is shot by a maniac with an assault weapon at daycare? In his short life, he has already had Covid-19 three times, lost family members due to the deadly pandemic, and experienced a formula shortage.

We have been asked to settle for a diluted concept of “freedom,” which the minority believes only refers to the right to bear arms or be birthed. Freedom actually means living your life without fear of losing it by buying groceries, going to school, or making private medical choices. Young people have already begun to lose faith in our system when it comes to addressing major issues like police brutality, climate change, and infrastructure investment. We risk furthering spiraling into a dystopian shell our country if the federal government fails to act.

Rebecca Castaneda

Buffalo