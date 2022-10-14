Letter: Fears about ‘dark money’ exaggerated in editorial

A recent editorial acknowledges that Americans have legitimate fears of retaliation when they are identified as supporting groups that criticize or oppose powerful government officials (“Dark money drives elections in unhealthy secrecy,” Oct. 11.) It also acknowledges that groups that do not disclose their donors often have true and important things to say about candidates for election. Nevertheless, the editorial declares that this “doesn’t matter” and insists that more laws requiring disclosure are necessary for the public to have confidence in elected officials.

The former issue may be a question of values, but the latter is a question of social science, and the data does not support the editorial’s view. University of Rochester political scientist David Primo and University of Missouri economist Jeffrey Milyo recently conducted the most extensive study ever of survey data on Americans’ views about money in politics. They found “no meaningful relationship between state campaign finance laws and trust in state government.” In other words, passing more disclosure laws will not improve New Yorkers’ trust in government.

What such mandates will do is what the editorial acknowledges will happen but dismisses as unimportant: cause donors to be harassed and bullied into silence by political leaders. How would that improve our democracy?

Fears about “dark money” are as overblown as concerns about the Bills’ record in one-score games. Americans vote in private booths, and they make private donations to nonprofits. That is no scandal. It’s American democracy at work.

Luke Wachob

Dir. of Communications and Policy

People United for Privacy Foundation