Letter: Fearmongering is a disturbing element of the midterm elections

After months of studying the issues of this year’s midterm election, I find myself stepping back from each individual analysis I’ve perused and taking a longer view of the entire forest of political concerns which journalists and citizens have been expressing. What I find in that broader vision is that there seems to be one matter of dispute around which all the speechmakers and pundits orbit, even if they and the public don’t always recognize it, and that is fear of the “other” in our society.

Republicans seem to be the ones who are really good at pushing that “be afraid, be very afraid” button. This can be seen in ads and speeches contending that uncontrolled violence is ubiquitous, that hordes of immigrants (with strong implications that their skins are darker-hued) are crashing our borders and rampaging through our streets, that schools are full of pernicious reading materials of which their libraries need to be cleansed, that assault weapons useful only for killing others are necessary for protection (from the hordes of immigrants, presumably).

Republicans have even increased Democratic candidates’ “otherness” by producing ads photographically darkening the natural skin tones of the likes of Rafael Warnock and Mandela Barnes, running for the Senate from Georgia and Wisconsin respectively, and by so doing are cynically playing into the racial tribalism which has bedeviled our society since its beginning. Those who are a part of this snake-in-the-grass effort to appeal to the lowest common denominator in our cultural ethos should be ashamed of themselves, and voters should not be seduced by their fear mongering.

Judith Geer

Holland