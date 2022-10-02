Letter: FBI’s disgraceful action must be called into question

Often in writing or speaking, one struggles to search for what the French refer to as le mot juste, the right word. At this moment, almost immediately after the disturbing report of the FBI invading the family home of a God-fearing, American father of seven, I find it impossible to craft a phrase which would adequately express the disgust, disappointment and utter disdain that I and millions of U.S. citizens feel toward the FBI. Once proud and respected by the international community, the FBI, in this case 20 strong, has become a police force fostering repression, instilling fear and devastating the life of a beautiful, patriotic American family. For god’s sake and for the future of this great land these FBI agents must stand against unjust orders.