Letter: Fauci’s response to Sen. Paul on mask-wearing is on target

In a meeting of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee held on March 18, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky stated that the wearing of masks does not reduce the risk of infection with Covid-19. Testifying before that committee, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that Paul was wrong. The next day, on Fox News, Paul expressed his opinion that Fauci was engaging in “political theater” in “one of his noble lies to convince everybody to wear masks.” Fauci countered on CBS News that Paul is “just, quite frankly, incorrect.”

The March 9 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association carried an article titled Effectiveness of Mask Wearing to Control Community Spread of SARS-CoV-2, the covid-19 virus. The article cited 11 national and international studies which concluded that mask wearing prevents infected persons from exposing others and protects uninfected wearers. As a veteran of the United States Navy, an investigation of particular interest to me was conducted among crewmembers of the USS Theodore Roosevelt during a Covid-19 outbreak. It was found that mask wearing reduced the risk of infection by 70%.

Whom shall we trust, Paul or Fauci and the scientific evidence? My decision has been made. It is exemplified by the KN95 mask that I wear whenever I venture from my home or my workplace.