Letter: Fast-tracking marijuana will be harmful to New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing to fast-track the sale of recreational marijuana. One of the reasons the state wanted to legalize marijuana was to use the money to deal with the out-of-control budget deficit that has been caused by chronic irresponsible and wasteful government spending.

It is too bad that New York State legalized marijuana (a gateway drug to other drugs) as a source of money in another feeble attempt to cure New York State’s never-ending wasteful spending of taxpayers’ money, which will continue with the money the state reaps from selling marijuana.

The politicians of New York State will spend the money from legalized marijuana like drunken sailors. The legal selling of marijuana will not end the problems caused by drug abuse, albeit by legalized marijuana or illicit drugs.

It is also too bad that people have nothing else better to do than waste money on such a mindless hobby.

David L. Valyo

Hamburg