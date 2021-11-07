Letter: Fans shouldn't celebrate return of O.J. Simpson

What has become of our society when some continue to idolize and give attention to a man who not only was convicted in a civil trial for murdering two people but also spent several years in jail for armed robbery.

When I saw Bills fans smiling and taking pictures with this O.J. Simpson last weekend it made me sick to my stomach. This delinquent has been an embarrassment for our fine city many years and the best thing the Pegulas can do is not place his name on the Wall of Fame when the new stadium is built and the media can also help by not reporting his whereabouts and hopefully he will go away.