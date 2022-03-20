Letter: Fans mistreated Eichel in an embarrassing display

In all pro sports leagues, players are traded to other teams for various reasons. When a player makes his return to a city he used to play for, he is often warmly received by fans who are appreciative of the time he spent with their team.
I was surprised and disappointed at the hostile reception given Jack Eichel by thousands of Sabres fans upon his much-anticipated return to Buffalo. Even though Eichel and the Sabres front office parted on unfriendly terms, much of the blame for that situation lies with Sabres management (or should I say mismanagement) during Eichel’s six years with the team. While he was here, Jack gave it his all and showed that he is truly an elite NHL player who could have led the Sabres to lofty heights. Unfortunately, when he seriously injured his neck, he and the Sabres front office simply couldn’t agree on a method of needed surgery, leading to an inevitable parting of the ways.
While Eichel could have his prickly side at times, he always made time to talk to reporters while other players would make themselves scarce. He did nothing to deserve the constant booing that he received in his return. The fans who gave him the “villain” treatment may have been the same classless ones who cheered loudly when the Arizona Coyotes beat the Sabres in overtime during the tank season, in what I consider the absolute lowest moment in Sabres history.
And Eichel wasn’t totally out of line with his comment that it took Sabres fans seven years to finally get into the game. During most of his time in Buffalo, crowds at the arena would often make it seem like the games were being played in a museum or library, given the deafening silence in the stands.
Mike Scully
Williamsville