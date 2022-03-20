Letter: Fans mistreated Eichel in an embarrassing display

In all pro sports leagues, players are traded to other teams for various reasons. When a player makes his return to a city he used to play for, he is often warmly received by fans who are appreciative of the time he spent with their team.

I was surprised and disappointed at the hostile reception given Jack Eichel by thousands of Sabres fans upon his much-anticipated return to Buffalo. Even though Eichel and the Sabres front office parted on unfriendly terms, much of the blame for that situation lies with Sabres management (or should I say mismanagement) during Eichel’s six years with the team. While he was here, Jack gave it his all and showed that he is truly an elite NHL player who could have led the Sabres to lofty heights. Unfortunately, when he seriously injured his neck, he and the Sabres front office simply couldn’t agree on a method of needed surgery, leading to an inevitable parting of the ways.