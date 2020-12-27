Letter: Fans can attend games by following guidelines

Well it’s been a long time coming. We grizzled Bills fans wonder if it’s safe to Bill-eve after so many disappointments, The Bills did their job, time to “take one for the team.”

We have to bring the infection rates down so fans can be admitted to the games. So if you haven’t observed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s safety regulations for the health and safety of your family, loved ones and society in general, at least do it for our beloved Bills. That’ll make it so much easier to make that sacrifice.