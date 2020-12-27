 Skip to main content
Letter: Fans can attend games by following guidelines
Thousands of adoring fans greeted the Bills at the airport after winning the AFC East title

The Buffalo Bills' plane landed in Western New York shortly after 1:30 a.m., and the team was greeted by thousands of adoring fans at the airport in what has become something of a new tradition.

 James P. McCoy

Well it’s been a long time coming. We grizzled Bills fans wonder if it’s safe to Bill-eve after so many disappointments, The Bills did their job, time to “take one for the team.”

We have to bring the infection rates down so fans can be admitted to the games. So if you haven’t observed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s safety regulations for the health and safety of your family, loved ones and society in general, at least do it for our beloved Bills. That’ll make it so much easier to make that sacrifice.

So don that mask and wash those hands and keep your distance from Josh (Allen) and (Stefon) Diggs and “take one for the team.”

Andrew Halsey

Eden

