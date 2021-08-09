Letter: Family Promise is helping to keep families together

It goes without saying that Buffalo is most generous, especially to those in need. But, our people might not know that for 25 years many faith communities have been providing food, shelter and hospitality to families that are homeless under the guidance of the Interfaith Hospitality Network (IHN).

Who knew?

Just recently, Family Promise, as it is now called, opened a new 24 hour facility located near St. Columba-Brigid on North Division and Hickory streets.

It houses “families.” That’s right, no separation of boys and moms and fathers and daughters.

Family Promise gives hope to its guests, mostly children, and helps them seek a job and housing while staying together. And it continues to be supported by many of the needed volunteers who began it 25 years ago.

Just another feather in the cap of our “City of Good Neighbors.”

Tony Buttino Sr.

Hamburg